Щрихи към бизнес историята на Българското възраждане: предприемаческата активност на Атанас Симов през 70-те години на XIX в

Гл. ас. д-р Ивайло Найденов

Институт за исторически изследвания при БАН

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-5-1-bis

Abstract.The current text is an attempt to shed light on the entrepreneurial activity of a little-known person – Atanas Genkov Simov (1832 – 1897), born in Kalofer. He was a distant relative of the prominent merchant Hristo Petkov Tapchileshtov who was also born in Kalofer and settled down in Istanbul…

Античните паметници по трасето на Диагоналния път в западните пътеписи от XVI век

Доц. д-р Иван Вълчев

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-5-2-anc

Abstract. The paper presents an analysis of the accounts provided by Western travellers from the 16th century regarding the ancient monuments situated along the route of Via Diagonalis, which traverses the Balkans from Belgrade to Istanbul.

Сенчестата страна на полуцивилизования човек: бележки из архива на холандския философ на историята Йохан Хьойзинха

Ася Сократова-Кяйчева, докторант

Югозападен университет „Неофит Рилски“ – Благоевград

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-5-3-joh

Abstract. The article is intended to highlight little-known aspects of the activities of the Dutch philosopher of history Johan Huizinga, who, in the period before and during the Second World War, as rector of Leiden University was subject to anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi pressure…

Участието на Борис Цонев в състезанията по изкуствата в Берлин 1936 г. – принос към олимпийската история на България

Доц. д-р Емилия Витанова,

Александър Енков

Национална спортна академия „Васил Левски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-5-4-par

Absract. A significant influence on the development and enrichment of the arts competitions for the 1936 Olympic Games was the presence of German political propaganda, which aimed to manifest the power and strength of the German political, economic and socio-cultural model of government…

Поглед към издателската дейност на Aграрния университет – Пловдив

Д-р Петя Н. Георгиева

Аграрен университет – Пловдив

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-5-5-agr

Abstract. This article presents the publishing activity of the Agricultural University of Plovdiv from the establishment of Plovdiv State University in 1945 to the present day. Initially, the Plovdiv State University included two faculties – medical and agronomic…

Значимо изследване върху историческата социология на българския комунизъм: бившите хора на концлагерна България

Доц. Михаил Груев

Държавна агенция „Архиви“,

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-5-6-con

Под знака на българо-хърватските диалози

Доц. д-р Антоанета Балчева

Институт за балканистика с Център по тракология – БАН

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-5-7-ant

