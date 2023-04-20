Grand Vizier Köprülü Mehmed Pasha’s Fortifications along the Northern Black Sea Coast

Assoc. Prof. Mahmut Halef Cevrioğlu, PhD

Izmir Katip Celebi University (Türkiye)

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2023-2-1-gra

Abstract. Ottoman historiography has focused on the construction activity of the Grand Vizier Köprülü Mehmed Pasha with reference to the castles he got built in Western Anatolia…

виж повече

Bulgaria in the War Plans of the Kingdom of Serbia (1903 – 1912)

Prof. Aleksandar Životić, PhD

University of Belgrade (Serbia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2023-2-2-bul

Аbstract. The paper analyzes the geopolitical and military circumstances of the emergence of Serbian war plans created in the event of a Serbian-Bulgarian military conflict, based on unpublished archival sources kept in the Military Archives and relevant historiographical and memoir literature…

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Към корените на тюркско-иранския синтез: сведенията на османския историк Шюкруллах за произхода на българите

Ас. д-р Делян Русев

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2023-2-3-the

Abstract. The origin and ethnogenesis of the (Proto-)Bulgarian tribes in the Early Middle Ages is a complex topic that has captured the imagination of many historians, medieval and modern alike…

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Обучението на Иван Драсов в Писек и Прага

Денис Иванов

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2023-2-4-lea

Abstract. The purpose of this article is to clarify the prerequisites, character and duration of Ivan Drasov`s teaching in the Czech cities of Pisek and Prague…

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Опит за историко-правен анализ на дейността на VI състав на тъй наречения Народен съд през март 1945 година

Марио Тодоров

Централен държавен архив

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2023-2-5-att

Abstract. The aim of this article is to reveal the judicial and extra-judicial factors of the trial of the VI section of the “People’s Court” in Sofia, held in the spring of 1945…

виж повече

Ново изследване за българо-византийските отношения през ранносредновековната епоха

Янко М. Христов

Югозападен университет „Неофит Рилски“ – Благоевград

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2023-2-6-new

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Монография за британския политик лорд Хенри Палмерстън и ролята му в Кримската война (1853 – 1856)

Д-р Албена Симова

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2023-2-7-bri

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Урокът по история чрез методите на активното учене

Доц. Мирена Легурска

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2023-2-8-his

виж повече