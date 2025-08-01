ПОЛИТИКАТА НА СОЦИАЛНА ЗАЩИТА В БЪЛГАРИЯ ПРЕЗ ПЪРВАТА СВЕТОВНА ВОЙНА

Гл. ас. д-р Росица Златинска

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-3-1-pol

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

Abstract. This article considers the main aspects of the social protection policy in Bulgaria during the First World War (1914 – 1918). The war and the social policies supporting its victims played an essential role in the development of the Bulgarian welfare state, its spectrum of benefits and its organization.

The country’s participation in WWI had a reflection on different parts of social life. The country faced a lot of serious social difficulties and challenges. Various demographic and migration problems were emerging during the conflict. This largely highlighted the need of social protection for the Bulgarian population. Building social protection systems that are well-designed can have powerful impacts over the long term.

One of the first measures initiated by the state and implemented on the largest scale during the war was the support of soldiers’ families. The relief programs for soldiers and their families led to a new dimension of state intervention in the field of social policy. A state-parliamentary institute for the support of soldiers’ families was established. It worked under the direction of a Central Committee. By decision of the Central Committee, taken at its first meeting on 30th of September 1915, a Soldiers’ Families Charity Fund was established. For the financial support of soldiers’ families, a network of local committees has been established in different municipalities. In 1916, the total number of local committees reached 2,849 /147 urban and 2,702 rural/. The distribution of aid began on 1st of November 1915.

During the whole war period a system of medical self-help for the population in case of diseases and epidemics is established. In October 1916 The National Assembly approves the Law on the National Hygienic Councils in Time of War. A Central Hygiene Council is also established.

National Assembly discusses many other projects related to the expansion of social legislation during the war time. Some of them are related to the working day, night work, workers’ insurance, occupational hygiene, unemployment etc.

World War I had a major impact on the development of social security, both during the war and after it, through the exigencies of the war economy, inflation and unemployment.

Keywords: social problems during the First World War, social protection, social legislation, social policy

СИМВОЛИЧНИТЕ ИЗМЕРЕНИЯ В ЦЕРЕМОНИИТЕ ПО ПОДПИСВАНЕ НА НЬОЙСКИЯ ДОГОВОР И ПО НЕГОВОТО ДЕНОНСИРАНЕ

Гл. ас. д-р Григор Х. Григоров

Институт за етнология и фолклористика с Етнографски музей – БАН

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-3-2-sym

Abstract. The article interprets the ceremonies of signing the Treaty of Neuilly (27th November 1919) and of its denouncement (23rd July 1940). A typological parallel with the two Armistices signed near Compiègne (of 1918 and of 1940) and the two Treaties of Versailles (of 1871 and of 1919) between Germany and France serves as a prelude to the thesis that a high degree of quotation is a very characteristic feature of such ratifications. It has been argued that the winners usually shape the mise-en-scène of the ceremony (the chosen date and place play a particular role here) in such a manner that allows them to present their will from the position of power as a “righteous” retaliation for a suffered outrage in the past: this strategy can be called symbolic revanchism. When, at the whim of Fortune, the defeated get a war revenge, they respond to the challenge with revanchist gestures, such as taking as trophies the relics that keep the memento of their enemies’ triumph. Thus, the analysis succeeds in interpreting a variety of unconventional gestures of the hostile sides as lines in a meaningful dialogue held on a symbolic level.

Keywords: Treaty of Neuilly, ratification, ceremony, ritual, symbolism, symbolic revanchism

КОГА Е РОДЕН КСЕНОФОНТ? ЗАВРЪЩАНЕ КЪМ ИЗВОРИТЕ И НОВИ АРГУМЕНТИ

Николай Пенев

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-3-3-xen

Abstract. The Corpus Xenophonticum solidifies Xenophon’s status as a renown literary figure, while his philosophical reflections on the ideal ruler mark him as a precursor of a new epoch, namely the age of Alexander the Great and the rise of the Hellenistic kingdoms. Over the centuries, the „Attic Muse“ has stood as a paradigm of literary and rhetorical excellence, and as such, his influence resonates even today. Although the Alexandrian grammarians included him in the triad of the great Greek historians, alongside Herodotus and Thucydides, his biography remains shrouded in uncertainty. Many of the ambiguities surrounding Xenophon’s life stem from the loss of the Peripatetic works that laid the foundations of biography as a genre, as well as from a tendency in contemporary scholarship to dismiss certain written sources or interpret them with undue or inaccurate critical rigor.

The present study seeks to determine the year of Xenophon’s birth by analysing existing autobiographical evidence and testimonies from later Greek and Roman writers. To date, there are two main theories of Xenophon’s birth that have gained ground in modern historiography – ca. 445 – 444 BC, or about 430 BC, the latter being the most widely accepted. The present study introduces new arguments that challenge longstanding “contradictions” within the texts and offer a fresh perspective, arguing for Xenophon’s birth in 441 BC.

Reassessing the year of Xenophon’s birth is also crucial for evaluating the arguments concerning the authorship of the political treatise, The Constitution of the Athenians, traditionally attributed to an anonymous writer.

Keywords: Xenophon, biography, The Constitution of the Athenians

CONSTITUTIO ANTONINIANA – НАЧАЛОТО НА КРАЯ НА ДРЕВНОРИМСКАТА ИДЕНТИЧНОСТ

Людмила Чакърова-Присоева

Сoфийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-3-4-con

Abstract. This article briefly traces the chronology of the development of the institution of Roman citizenship as a specific and special status, granted by the Roman state to the population in Italy and to the provinces, from the origin of the City to the time of the developed Principate in the 3rd century. Exactly this value and significance of the citizenship permanently transformed with the issuance of the Constitutio Antoniniana. The study attempts to look behind Caracalla’s possible motives for issuing the Edict, to reveal the place of this imperial constitution in the development of Rome and the provinces, and to show its significant imprint on them. By comparing the opinions of different authors, the ambiguous character of the Constitutio Antoniniana is presented, which does not cease to arouse disputes and questions. The meaning of the Edict turned out to be „delayed“ in time and significantly influenced the political, social and economic processes in the Roman state. Issued in the form of an edict, as part of the emperor’s proper legislative activity, the Constitutio Antoniniana outlined new relations and a new morality along the way of the empire’s development in the subsequent ages.

Keywords: Constitutio Antoniniana, Caracalla, Edicta, Roman Citizenship, P.Giss.I.40, Principate

МЕЖДУ ,,НЕБЕСНАТА НИШКА“, ДОМА И ТЪРЖИЩЕТО: АСПЕКТИ ОТ РАЗВИТИЕТО НА ПРЕДАЧЕСТВОТО И ТЪКАЧЕСТВОТО ПО БЪЛГАРСКИТЕ ЗЕМИ (XII – XIV ВЕК)

Д-р Теодора Георгиева

Пловдивски университет ,,Паисий Хилендарски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-3-5-bet

Abstract. This article presents the development of the crafts of spinning and weaving through various aspects, from the domestic space to their role in exchange. The study presents the ideological interpretations towards the mentioned activities in the context of the economic development in the period of the XII – XIV centuries. The topic examines the practice of spinning and weaving from the space of the home dominated by women and their role in the economy, through the symbolism of spinning as an expression of spiritual refinement and an allegory of divine creation, to the real economic setting and the realization of the production of spinning and weaving in exchange.

Through comparative analysis and analogical examples with information from Byzantine and Serbian texts, combined with a review of the archaeological findings, frescoes and miniatures, the main conclusions and implications on the topic are drawn.

On the one hand, spinning is seen as a metaphor for the continuous pursuit of spiritual perfection and perseverance in prayer. It is seen as an allegory for divine creation. Frescoes and miniatures from Bulgarian monuments reveal the symbolism of spinning and weaving. As for the actual discourse on the subject, the evidence suggests that spinning and weaving in Bulgarian lands found a place in regional trade. Moreover, as an professional category of the population, craftsmen were predominantly male, while women played a secondary role. They took care of making clothing for family members and practiced spinning and weaving mainly at home.

In the everyday rhythm of the medieval Bulgarian, religious and moral norms, moral postulates, determining the collective mentality and influencing the everyday life of the population, syncretize. Among all this stands the economic development, characterized by its intensity in the period of XIII – XIV centuries. Handicrafts related to the production of fabrics, cloth, and clothing had a greater share in regional trade than in international trade. These activities continued to exist in the domestic space during the Ottoman period. And even to this day, crossing the threshold of the temple.

Keywords: Middle Ages, Bulgarian lands, spinning, weaving, craftsmanship, symbolism

НЕОБХОДИМИЯТ ПОГЛЕД ОТВЪН КЪМ ИСТОРИЯТА НА ЕВРОПЕЙСКИЯ ЮГОИЗТОК: „ИСТОРИЯ НА ЮГОИЗТОЧНА ЕВРОПА ОТ РАННОТО СРЕДНОВЕКОВИЕ ДО НАШИ ДНИ“

Гл. ас. д-р Александра Миланова

Институт за балканистика с Център по тракология

Българска академия на науките

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-3-6-ann

НОВO ИЗСЛЕДВАНЕ ЗА УКРАИНСКИЯ ВЪПРОС В БЪЛГАРИЯ

Проф. д.и.н. Луиза Ревякина

Институт за исторически изследвания, БАН

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-3-7-new

