Educational-Intellectual Centres in the Ukrainian Baroque Era and Their Role in Cultural Interactions with The South Slavic World

Nataliia Petruk

Khmelnytskyi National University

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-2-1-edu

Abstract. The article discusses cultural interactions during Ukrainian Baroque (the 17th and 18th centuries), focusing on Europe’s broader spiritual and intellectual context. It aims to explore the role of educational-intellectual centres as essential components of Ukrainian Baroque culture and their involvement in communication with the Orthodox communities in the Balkan region. The theoretical-methodological foundation of the research is a comprehensive philosophical and historical analysis of the Ukrainian Baroque’s universal nature, including the use of cultural history to clarify the activities of Ukraine’s spiritual and intellectual elite. The article reveals that cultural exchanges during this era occurred through spiritual, educational and literary ties among intellectuals, philosophers, Kyiv Academy professors and Orthodox Church leaders, connecting them with like-minded figures from the Balkans, especially Bulgaria and Serbia. The “Kyiv scholarly” centres, as powerful hubs of knowledge and learning in the 17th and 18th centuries, significantly contributed (under the support of the Orthodox Church) to shaping a cultural environment receptive to European education and culture and facilitating their transmission to the South Slavic regions. The article concludes that the Ukrainian Baroque era created a transcultural communication space, enabling cultural interaction between Western Europe, Rus and the southern Balkan countries.

Keywords: Ukrainian Baroque; educational-intellectual centres; the South Slavic world; cultural exchange; cultural environment; the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy…

Испански дипломати за историята на Балканите и за българите XVIII – XIX в.

Красимира Табакова,

Надя Манолова-Николова

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-2-2-isp

Abstract. The article briefly examines the biographies and activities of the most prominent Spanish diplomats in Istanbul from the end of the 18th century and in the 19th century. The correspondence sent from the capital of the Ottoman Empire to the Spanish Secretary of State in Madrid is used, as well as other documents of the Spanish legation. The diplomats’ documentation established a number of important events in the history of the Balkans and the Bulgarians over the two centuries, as well as their attitude towards the Eastern Question, which was important for Europe.

Keywords: Spain; Ottoman Empire; Balkans; Bulgarians; diplomacy; XVIII – XIX century

Вторият държавен съд (1910 – 1914) и обвиненията срещу бившия министър-председател П. Гудев (1907 – 1908)

Евгени Костов

Университет за национално и световно стопанство

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-2-3-sec

Abstract. The Institute for constitutional Ministerial criminal liability in Bulgaria is based on articles 155 – 159 from the Constitution of the Bulgarian Principality, adopted in 1879. It provides a specific procedure for the government members to be judged outside of the civil courts. From 1880 to 1923, four trials were held through this procedure. In this case, we focus on the work of the Second State Court (1910 – 1914). He explores potential law violations committed by ministers from the popular liberal government of Bulgaria in 1903-1908. Later, in 1913, the indictment was published. The author’s interest here is focused on the activities of Prime Minister P. Gudev, who headed the government in 1907 – 1908. The accusations against Gudev, published in the indictment, are being considered. The author concludes that the accusations against the former Prime Minister are well-founded. In 1914, the trial against the former ministers was suspended.

Keywords: ministerial criminal offenses; The Second State Court in Bulgaria (1910 – 1914); P. Gudev

Аспекти от културното наследство на област Стара Загора: многообразие и обществена значимост

Стела Стефанова

Институт за балканистика с Център по тракология–

Българска академия на науките

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-2-4-asp

Abstract. Cultural heritage has great value for society from a cultural, social and economic point of view. Therefore its research, preservation, promotion and sustainable management are a strategic choice for the 21st century. In the context of one of the basic principles of Europe for preserving the cultural diversity of each country and region, this study aims to present a specific regional cultural heritage – that of the Stara Zagora district. The main aspects in the analysis of cultural heritage are its diversity and social significance. As a diversity, it is revealed through the presentation of local cultural values based on their preliminary identification, systematization and generalised presentation. The analysis of its public significance goes through an assessment of its scientific and cultural value, its possibilities as a resource for cultural tourism and sustainable urban development, educational significance and benefits for the local community with specific examples of cultural sites, events, activities presenting real examples. The disclosure of cultural assets at the regional level makes it possible to reveal the general historical development of the area while at the same time pointing to the disclosure of their social and economic potential for the region and the country.

Keywords: regional cultural heritage; Stara Zagora district; social benefits of cultural heritage

The Psychosocial Dimensions of Bulgarian Migration to Italy

Irina Todorova,

Sirma Kazakova,

Technical University of Varna, Bulgaria

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-2-5-psy

Abstract. The public consciousness of Bulgarians is dominated by the perception that the large waves of emigration from Bulgaria to the West occurred after the collapse of the communist regime in 1989 and were a consequence of the economic crises of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. But this is not the case at all. This process goes back centuries. Various chroniclers attest to the Bulgarian presence in Italy as early as the Middle Ages. They show us that centuries ago Bulgarians chose Italy as their second home. Few historical sources testify to the specific motives for this choice and even fewer to the experiences of these Bulgarian settlers.

The opportunities for scholarly inquiry into the motives of contemporary immigrants are considerably more significant. Therefore, this study will boldly ask: „If for centuries Bulgarians have chosen Italy as their ‘second homeland’, what was, and what is today, the reason for this? To find an answer to this question, besides the analysis of historical sources, this study used the modern possibilities of survey research and studied the motives of 85 Bulgarian emigrants who chose to live in Italy in the 21st century.

This study shows that, both in the past and in the present, the economic lack of resources neither gave rise to nor sustained Bulgarian emigration to Italy. Repeatedly, the search for asylum created streams of those in need of protection, but with tolerance and understanding of the Italic peoples that took them in, the Bulgarians settled the lands given to them, and with work and effort they repaid what was given to them. The Bulgarians chose Italy to strengthen their Orthodox faith, to strengthen the writing of the whole Slavic race, to develop the potential of Slavic culture and to provide for the needs of the Catholics in their lands. The linking of the Bulgarian and Italian families helped in the rescue of thousands of Jews in the Bulgarian lands, expanded charity and care for the poor, sick and war victims. Decades after the most famous marriage in Bulgarian history between a Bulgarian king and an Italian princess, love continues to bring representatives of Italian and Bulgarian families together. And today, Bulgarians choose Italy because they value its education, culture and art and the opportunities to touch, learn and develop their potential. BUT, as in the past so today, Bulgarians give to Italy their scientific potential, the „beauty“ of the greatest basses born on Bulgarian lands; the verses of some of the most popular Bulgarian poets, the grandeur of magnificent sculptures. their parents.

Keywords: emigration; emigration of Bulgarians to Italy; emigration waves; motives for emigration

Фройд и Aйнщайн пред парадоксите на войната

Димитър Божков

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-2-7-war

Войните, революциите и несигурността в техния стопанско-исторически контекст във фокуса на предстоящ научен форум

Иван Русев

Икономически университет – Варна, БАН

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-2-7-ann

В памет на проф. д.и.н. Петър Ангелов

Александър Николов

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-2-6-mem

