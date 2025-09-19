НЮФУС ДЕФТЕРИТЕ КАТО ИЗВОР ЗА РЕГИОНАЛНИТЕ ИЗСЛЕДВАНИЯ

Доц. д-р Николай Тодоров

Русенски университет „Ангел Кънчев“

Д-р Алджан Джафер

Исторически музей – Омуртаг

Доц. д-р Гергана Георгиева, д-р Невена Неделчева

Великотърновски университет „Св. св. Кирил и Методий“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-4-1-def

Abstract. Ottoman registers have traditionally attracted the interest of researchers. Also, they are a basis for historical reconstruction of the 15th – 19th centuries. The reforms of the imperial governing system also led to transformations in the methods of registration and changes in the structure of the registers of Ottoman subjects. A comparison of the early defters with those from the 19th century shows that the latter are more detailed, especially in describing the economic status of the taxpayers. In the 1830s, a policy of registering the Muslim and non-Muslim population of the Empire developed. As a result of this policy, in 1831, the first census of the population of the Ottoman Empire was carried out. In addition, a large number of registers, known as nüfus defters, were compiled in the 1830s and 1840s. The main purpose of this type of defter was to register Muslims eligible for military service, as well as to organise the taxation of cyzie from the non-Muslims. For researchers today, however, they are a valuable source for studying demography, anthroponymy, professional structure and migration processes of the Ottoman Empire. The present article aims to clarify the method of composition and the structure of the nüfus defters. In addition, some clarifications about the manner of registration of Ottoman subjects, such as the registration of their age or (possible) date/year of birth, are complemented.

Keywords: nüfus defters, demography, anthroponymy, migrations, re-emigrations, labor mobility, Ottoman Empire, Ottoman sources, Ottoman registers

виж повече

ИЗЧЕЗНАЛИ СОФИЙСКИ СГРАДИ И ПАМЕТТА ЗА СТОЛИЧНИЯ БЛАГОДЕТЕЛ ИВАН ДЕНКОГЛУ

Проф. д.н. Юра Константинова

Институт за балканистика с Център по тракология,

Българска академия на науките

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-4-2-str

Abstract. The text presents little-known or entirely unknown data on the history of Sofia buildings financed through the donations of Bulgarian merchant Ivan Denkoglu and those that are named after him. It traces their fate from the mid-19th century to the present day, analyzing it through the lens of the turbulent history of the Bulgarian state. In addition to exploring the history of the Ivan Denkoglu School and the churches ‘St. Virgin Mary Prechista’ and ‘St. Spas’, which received direct support from the benefactor, the article also examines the fate of buildings bearing his name – such as a Charitable society, a cultural center (chitalishte), and a bookstore named Ivan Denkoglu. Within the context of these Sofia buildings, related topics are also discussed, including the final resting place of Ivan Denkoglu’s parents, the fate of his library, and the activities of the Sofia Charitable Society ‘Iv. N. Denkoglu’, among others. The study aims to connect the history of these buildings with the broader history of Sofia and the memory of the benefactor.

Keywords: Sofia, memory, education, charity, Ivan Denkoglu, cultural and historical heritage

виж повече

САРДИНСКИЯТ ВОЕННОПЛЕННИК ОТ АТАКАТА НА ЛЕКАТА БРИГАДА: ПРЕМЕЖДИЯТА НА ЛЕЙТЕНАНТ ДЖУЗЕПЕ ЛАНДРИАНИ ПО ВРЕМЕ НА КРИМСКАТА ВОЙНА

Ас. Христо Стайков

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-4-3-sar

Abstract. This article aims to present the participation in the Crimean War of the Sardinian Lieutenant Giuseppe Landriani, whose story has been neglected in the scientific literature until now. The career of this officer is notable for the fact that he is one of the two Sardinians who participated in the Charge of the Light Brigade at the Battle of Balaclava in 1854, during which he was captured. Landriani is one of the few Sardinian prisoners of war in Russia during the Crimean War, and the study of his life offers a rare perspective on a Sardinian in Russian captivity. Previously unexplored aspects of the lieutenant’s case have been examined, including his treatment by the renowned Russian surgeon Nikolay Pirogov and the negotiations for his release, which involved several commanding generals in Crimea, two ministers of war, and even the Russian Emperor Alexander II himself. In order to reconstruct Landriani’s story, information about him scattered across a number of Italian, Russian and British studies and sources, including archival materials, has been discovered and analyzed. In connection with the lieutenant’s case, the article also provides some data on the other Sardinians captured in Russia. The study concludes that Landriani’s unique story is representative of the humane treatment of prisoners of war common in the Crimean War.

Keywords: Giuseppe Landriani, Light Brigade, Kingdom of Sardinia, Crimean War, prisoners of war

виж повече

EUGENICS AND EUTHANASIA IN CZECHOSLOVAKIA (1914 – 1945): HISTORICAL, SOCIAL, AND EDUCATIONAL CONTEXTS

Dr. Lukáš Stárek,

Dr. Jarmila Klugerová,

Dr. Dušana Chrzová,

Anastázie Zuzana Roubalová

AMBIS vysoká škola, a.s./ AMBIS University

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-4-4-eug

Abstracts. The article analyses the historical development and impact of eugenic ideologies in Czechoslovakia between 1914 and 1945, with an emphasis on their influence on education and social policy towards people with disabilities. It examines the tension between medical aspirations for preventive eugenics and democratic legal traditions, as well as the effect of Nazi occupation policies, including sterilisation programmes and Aktion T4. Special attention is given to the role of segregated educational systems shaped by eugenic thinking and the ethical dilemmas arising from these practices. The study provides a critical assessment of the historical legacy of eugenics and its implications for contemporary inclusive education.

Keywords: Eugenics, education, persons with disabilities, social inclusion, sterilization, euthanasia, Czechoslovakia, ethics, historical perspectives

виж повече

Dynamics of Cultural and Religious Processes in Areas of Depopulation

Prof. Mira Markova,

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Violeta Kotseva, Dr. Kremena Iordanova

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-4-5-dyn

Abstract. Cultural and religious processes in a given region influence the identity of the individual and the society as a whole. These processes also determine to a large extent the state of social relations in each regional and local community. The paper attempts to outline characteristic tendencies in the formation of a new (local) identity in the early 21st century through the methods of fieldwork and ethnological research. The research was conducted in the territory of Strandzha mountain in South-Eastern Bulgaria. Two specific examples are examined, that of nestinarstvo (also known as anastenaria in Greek) and that of the customs and ritual practices related to the chapel of St. Ivan Rilski in the village of Byala Voda. Through these examples, the paper investigates the specificity of customary-ritual complexes, while also drawing broader conclusions and outlining the dynamics of cultural and religious processes in depopulated regions.

Keywords: cultural transformation; religious dynamics; ritual complex; Strandza mountain; depopulation

виж повече

ПОКАНА ЗА ИСТОРИЯ. Няколко критични бележки по повод първия опит за историческо изследване на телевизията в България

Проф. д.н. Пенчо Д. Пенчев

Университет за национално и световно стопанство

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-4-6-ann

Телевизията е изключително сложен и важен феномен в световен план. През десетилетията след края на Втората световна война тя не е просто технологично постижение или отражение на обективната действителност, а оказва влияние практически върху всички основни аспекти от живота: политика, икономически тенденции, бизнес, култура, спорт и т.н. Достатъчно е да се припомни, че за дискредитирането на сенатор Маккарти през 1954 г. допринася телевизионен филм, излъчен на 9 март 1954 г., а първият телевизионен дебат за президентски избори в САЩ през 1960 г. има решаваща роля за победата на Дж. Ф. Кенеди срещу Ричард Никсън, понеже Никсън участва с болки в коляното и изглежда уморен и отпаднал (Johnson 2002, pp. 938, 946). Телевизионните предавания на капиталистическата Федерална република Германия съдействат за устойчивото дискредитиране на социалистическия режим в Източна Германия (Howard; Louis 2000, p. 92).

виж повече