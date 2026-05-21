The Merchant Tsvyatko Radoslavov Kanev (Sahatchiev) from Svishtov and His Will from 1876

Ivaylo Naydenov

Institute for Historical Studies –

Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2026-2-1-mer

Abstract. The aim of the current article is twofold. On the one hand, brief, otherwise important information regarding the life and long-lasting entrepreneurial activities of Tsvyato Radoslavov Kane (Sahatchiev) (1820-1880) has been presented.

Tsvyatko was born in Gabrovo into a wealthy (merchant) family. His relatives managed to establish lucrative trade contacts with Wallachia and Moldavia, as well as with the Austrian monarchy, in the first years of the 19th century. What is more important is that their experience and connections have passed to the next generation, whose representative is Tsvyatko. Around the 1840s, he decided to move to the Danubian town of Svishtov in order to expand his entrepreneurial ventures. He managed to establish several commercial enterprises. Despite his bankruptcy, he managed to revive and to expand his economic activity. As a result, Tsvyatko had the opportunity to amass significant fortunes.

The second aim of the paper proposed is to shed light on Tsvyatko’s testament drafted in the early spring of 1876. Currently, the document is stored in the collections of the Historical Museum in Svishtov and has not been subject to thorough scientific analysis. The will gives him the opportunity to reveal additional and little-known aspects of his personality, family, and private life.

The text of the primary source (the will), provides hints about Radoslavovʼs kin (about his wife Kiriakitza, his sisters, and adopted son Tsvetan Radoslavov-Hadjidenkov); about his charitable donations to schools (in Svishtov and in the native Gabrovo); about Tsvyatko’s desire to help financially needy individuals; one can find, albeit briefly, data on Radoslavov’s movable and immovable properties (a house, café, two shops, money, an inn, vineyards, fields, and meadows); last but not least, there are some clues about the executors (Kostaki G. Avramov and Georgi h. Denkov) of the will, who were also representatives of the entrepreneurial elite in Svishtov.

In general, the will provides valuable details about the life and last wishes of an open-minded, entrepreneurial person. As a representative of the Bulgarian (and the Balkan) bourgeoisie, he was actively involved in various public activities, thus contributing to the process of modernization of the Bulgarian society during the National Revival period.

Keywords: Bulgarian National Revival period; Tsvyato Radoslavov Kanev (Sahatchiev); commercial activities; testament

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Антична Сердика в западните пътеписи oт XVI – XVIII в.

Иван Вълчев

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2026-2-2-anc

Abstract. This study examines evidence concerning the ancient past and monuments of Sofia as reflected in foreign travel accounts from the sixteenth to the eighteenth centuries. Despite the growing interest in Antiquity across Europe during this period, references to the city’s archaeological remains are sparse and fragmentary. Most authors focused primarily on historical narratives rather than on material remains, with the notable exception of the Basilica of St. Sophia, which consistently attracted attention, albeit often described in a concise manner.

The research draws on a broad and diverse body of sources, including travelogues, itineraries, reports, and diplomatic accounts. It draws on both early printed books and modern critical editions of manuscripts, as well as relevant analytical studies. In addition, the study incorporates previously unpublished manuscripts preserved in archival collections in Vienna, Austria, alongside materials available on microfilm at the Central State Archives in Sofia.

The principal methodological approach is source-critical analysis applied to the heterogeneous evidence. This is complemented by a comparative method, which facilitates the identification of similarities, discrepancies, and recurring errors across different accounts. A contextual approach is also employed, situating the travel narratives within their broader framework.

The aim of the article is to trace how Sofia’s ancient past and its monuments were perceived and interpreted in foreign travel literature from the early sixteenth to the late eighteenth century. In doing so, it elucidates how foreign observers constructed and conveyed the city’s antiquity, and how their knowledge, misconceptions, and source dependencies contributed to shaping its historical image in the early modern period.

Travellers in the Ottoman Empire pursued a variety of objectives—religious, diplomatic, commercial, or scholarly—which is reflected in the heterogeneous character of their accounts. Their narratives were not always based on direct observation, often incorporating material derived from earlier ancient or contemporary authors. This practice contributed to a degree of standardization and to the repetition of inaccuracies. A particularly illustrative example is the problem of identifying ancient Serdica. Some authors, influenced by the cartographic tradition stemming from Ptolemy, incorrectly equated Sofia with Ulpianum, while others identified it with Tibiscum.

Descriptions of the city’s fortifications and other archaeological remains are infrequent and generally vague. Information concerning other antiquities—such as inscriptions, coins, and architectural fragments—is likewise limited.

The Basilica of St. Sophia occupies a central place in these accounts. It is associated with a range of origin narratives, variously attributing its construction to emperors such as Justinian or to legendary figures. Although its architectural features receive little detailed attention, the building is consistently perceived as a defining landmark of the city. Other ecclesiastical structures, such as the Rotunda of St. George, are only rarely mentioned.

The study highlights that foreign authors tended to rely more heavily on classical texts than on locally obtained information, a tendency that often resulted in inaccuracies. By contrast, local inhabitants—both Christian and Muslim—appear to have possessed a clearer understanding of the city’s historical identity, although this knowledge was seldom systematized or mobilized for the preservation of its heritage. In conclusion, travel accounts constitute a valuable yet limited source for the study of Sofia’s ancient past, reflecting both the intellectual interests and the methodological constraints of their authors.

Keywords: Sofia; ancient artefacts; ruins; St Sofia Basilica

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Съвременни технологии в обучението по история: възможности и предизвикателства при използването на интерактивни бели дъски от преподаватели в Историческия факултет на СУ„Св. Климент Охридски“

Ивайла Попова, Красимир С. Кръстев,

Мирена Легурска, Петър В. Петров

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2026-2-3-teh

Abstract. This study investigates the integration of interactive whiteboards in higher education, focusing specifically on their use by lecturers at the Faculty of History at Sofia University. The primary aim of the research is to explore academic staff perceptions, experiences, and attitudes toward this technological tool, while also identifying the key opportunities and challenges associated with its implementation in the teaching process. From a broader perspective, the study situates the adoption of interactive whiteboards within a framework of organizational change and digital transformation in education.

The methodology is based on a mixed quantitative–qualitative approach. Empirical data were collected through a structured questionnaire distributed to lecturers who teach in classrooms equipped with interactive whiteboards during the 2024/2025 academic year. The survey was administered via Google Forms and supplemented by a paper version to ensure higher response rates. A total of 29 out of 31 lecturers participated, ensuring a high level of representativeness (approximately 93.6%). The questionnaire includes Likert-scale items, closed and open-ended questions, and is organized into thematic sections covering general attitudes, impact on teaching, student motivation, and the need for technical training. The collected data were processed statistically and visualized through charts to facilitate interpretation.

The results reveal a very high level of adoption and positive perception of interactive whiteboards among lecturers. Approximately 96.6% of respondents report using them, with the majority doing so regularly. The findings demonstrate that interactive whiteboards are widely regarded as valuable educational tools that enhance teaching efficiency, enable the use of diverse visual materials, and support the organization of interactive learning activities. Lecturers also report that these technologies improve student engagement, attention, and participation, contributing to better learning outcomes.

However, the study also identifies several challenges. A significant proportion of respondents indicate the need for additional training to fully utilize the advanced functionalities of the technology. Some lecturers experience technical difficulties or express uncertainty when using certain features. These findings suggest that while basic competencies are largely established, there is still a gap in advanced digital skills.

In conclusion, the research provides strong empirical evidence that interactive whiteboards are an effective and increasingly essential component of modern historical education. At the same time, it highlights the importance of continuous professional development and institutional support to maximize their pedagogical potential.

Keywords: interactive whiteboard; academic lecturers; Faculty of History; questionnaire-based survey; opportunities, challenges

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Концептуални основи на обучението по история и география в България и Република Кипър – сравнителен анализ и перспективи за развитие

Мая Василева,

Катя Мишева

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2026-2-4-con

Abstract. This study explores the conceptual foundations of history and geography education in Bulgaria and the Republic of Cyprus through a comparative perspective, with a particular focus on upper secondary education. The main aim of the research is to analyze contemporary curricular models in both countries, identify similarities and differences in their structure, content, and pedagogical approaches, and highlight effective practices that could inform future improvements in Bulgarian education.

The methodology is based on a comparative analytical approach. The authors examine official curricula for history and geography in both educational systems, focusing on several key categories: thematic scope, instructional time, types of learning activities, and expected competencies. The study analyzes the Bulgarian curricula for lower and upper secondary education (including profile-oriented training in grades 11–12) and compares them with the corresponding levels in the Cypriot system, particularly the lyceum stage. The analysis integrates both qualitative interpretation of curricular documents and systematic comparison of structural elements, including competency frameworks aligned with European educational standards.

The results reveal both shared characteristics and significant differences between the two systems. In both Bulgaria and Cyprus, history and geography education is grounded in a competency-based approach that aims to develop critical thinking, analytical skills, and civic awareness. However, the Cypriot system places a stronger emphasis on critical thinking, multicultural understanding, and the interpretation of historical processes without bias. It also integrates more extensive instructional time for history and includes a broader range of practical activities, such as project-based learning, fieldwork, and visits to museums and archaeological sites.

In geography education, the Cypriot curriculum demonstrates a clearer focus on global issues, environmental challenges, and the use of digital technologies, including Geographic Information Systems (GIS). By contrast, the Bulgarian curriculum is more oriented toward regional geography and national context, with comparatively limited integration of digital tools and practical research activities.

Another important finding concerns the role of practice-oriented learning. The Cypriot educational model incorporates systematic experiential learning, encouraging students to actively engage in research, analysis, and real-world problem solving. In Bulgaria, although such approaches exist, they are less consistently implemented and often depend on individual teacher initiative.

In conclusion, the study highlights the strengths of both educational systems while identifying areas for improvement. It suggests that Bulgarian education could benefit from adopting elements of the Cypriot model, particularly in expanding practical activities, enhancing digital competencies, and promoting interdisciplinary and student-centered learning.

Keywords: Cyprus; Bulgaria; education; curriculum content; activities; competencies

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Ролята на изкуствения интелект в преподаването на история в средното образование: перспективи и тревоги

Албена Антонова,

Христо Беров

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2026-2-5-aii

Abstract. In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has rapidly and extensively permeated nearly every sphere of modern life, and secondary education is no exception to this transformation. A large proportion of students regularly use various tools based on large language models to „solve“ a wide range of academic tasks — from writing essays to preparing for exams. History and civilisation education has not remained outside this general trend, as an increasing number of students and teachers encounter the capabilities and limitations of these technologies in their everyday pedagogical practice. However, what are the risks of applying AI in history and civilisation education? What prospects do new technologies offer, and how can general-purpose and specialised AI tools contribute to improving the quality of history education?

The present study aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the current state and attitudes towards the use of AI-based tools in the study of history in secondary education in Bulgaria.

The article comprises four main parts. The introduction presents the key problems and challenges associated with the development of artificial intelligence and tools based on large language models in the context of contemporary education. The second part provides an overview of the use of AI in history education, along with a comparative analysis of various general-purpose and specialised AI tools applicable to the learning process. The third part describes in detail the results of an empirical study conducted among 167 students and 27 teachers regarding their experience, expectations, and attitudes towards the use of AI in history education. The conclusion systematises the main findings and formulates specific recommendations that can contribute to more effective teaching and learning of history in secondary education.

A critical analysis of the distinctive features of history teaching has been conducted, and recommendations and best practices for integrating general-purpose and specific AI-based tools into the educational process of history and civilisations have been presented.

Keywords: artificial intelligence; large language models; history education; AI use in history education

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Към историята на предприемачеството в България

Пенчо Д. Пенчев

Университет за национално и световно стопанство

Българската бизнес история разполага с относително ограничен кръг от спомени, писани от представители на предприемачите. Това е обяснимо с много фактори, сред които заслужава да се отбележат: ограниченият брой на предприемачите, фокусът на мнозина от тях върху правенето на история, а не върху нейното осмисляне, пречупената от драстичната политическа промяна през 1944 г. лична съдба на мнозина от тях и др. По тази причина една от най-важните гледни точки при опитите за разбиране на модерното българско стопанско развитие липсва…

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Впечатления от конференцията „Кримската война. Глобална и локална“, проведена на 2 април 2026 г. в Софийския университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

Любомир Кръстев

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

Кримската война е сред ключовите събития за целия XIX в. Тя е повратен момент в развитието на Източния въпрос и процесите, свързани в този конфликт, обхващат както региона на Балканите, така и политиката на Великите сили. Темата за Кримската война е добре проучена, като цяло, но огромното и практически необятно количество на изворовия материал позволява да се наблюдава нестихващ интерес към нея от професионалните историци. В последните десетилетия дори може да се говори за засилване на публикационната активност за Кримската война и това е явление, което не е само световен феномен, а има и своите видими следи сред българската историография…

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Темата за интеграцията, протекционизма и национализма в стопанско-историческите изследвания

Иван Русев

Икономически университет – Варна, БАН

На 25 и 26 септември 2026 г. в Историческия музей – Дряново, ще се проведе научна конференция на тема „Интеграция, протекционизъм, национализъм“. Съорганизатори на форума са Центърът за стопанско-исторически изследвания (ЦСИИ) и Историческият музей – Дряново…

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