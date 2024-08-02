Първи стъпки в нормативната уредба на бюджета и бюджетния процес в България: закон за отчетността по бюджета

Проф. д-р Румен Брусарски

Университет за национално и световно стопанство

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-4-1-fir

Abstract. The historical chronicle of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Bulgaria on the regulatory framework of the budget and the budget process begins with the Law of the Budget Accountability, adopted by the IV Ordinary National Assembly of 17.12.1884 (Promulgated, SG, No. 7 of 19.01.1885)…

Бургграфовете на Нюрнберг и Никополският кръстоносен поход (1396 г.)

Милен Петров, докторант

Институт за балканистика с Център по тракология „Проф. Александър Фол“ –

Българска академия на науките

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-4-2-bur

Abstract. The Crusade of Nicopolis of 1396 can be seen as a turning point in both the crusading movement as a whole, as well as in the Ottoman conquest of the Balkans. In recent decades, quite a few studies examining different crusading contingents – Burgundians, Hungarians, Poles, etc. have been published. In comparison, participants from the Holy Roman Empire attract less interest….

Early Modern Diplomatic Realities: Michael Starzer and Caspar Gratiani in the First Years of Their Acquaintance (1610 – 1614)

Dr. Aneliya Stoyanova

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-4-3-ear

Abstract. Austrian Habsburg resident in Constantinople Michael Starzer (1610 – 1622) and trans-imperial agent, future Ottoman diplomat and Prince of Moldavia Caspar Gratiani met in the Ottoman capital in the early 1610s…

Игрите на квартала и „владеенето на територии“

Д-р Светослава Манчева

Пловдивски университет „Паисий Хилендарски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-4-4-gam

Abstract. Reminiscing about childhood in the city is often associated with memories of places, spaces and games. In this article I will look at childhood in the context of games in the city and its neighborhoods, spaces and quarters…

Исторически и културни корени на таро картите. Анализ на произхода и еволюцията

Д-р Ивайло Саралийски

Нов български университет

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-4-5-tar

Abstract. This article explores the origins and historical development of Tarot cards…

Изключителен принос. Книгите на френския пътешественик от XIX век д-р Ами Буе вече са с академично издание на български език

Чл.-кор. проф. д.и.н. Иван Русев

БАН, Икономически университет – Варна

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-4-6-ami

Ново изследване върху развитието на независимия финансов одит в България след 1991 година

Д-р Атанас Атанасов

Икономически университет – Варна

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-4-7-new

